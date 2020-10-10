Former Bulldog Andy Welinski Signs With Anaheim; Joey Anderson Traded to Toronto

Andy Welinski is headed back to Anaheim after spending the past year while Philadelphia, while Joey Anderson has been traded from New Jersey to Toronto.

DULUTH, Minn. – NHL free agency is in full swing and now two former UMD Bulldogs are on the move.

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Duluth native and former UMD defenseman Andy Welinski to a one-year $750,000 contract, while the New Jersey Devils traded former UMD forward Joey Anderson to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Andreas Johnsson.

Welinski was drafted by the Ducks in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft and has spent most of his career in their system. Welinski signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers last season but is now headed back to Anhaheim. The Duluth East alum made his NHL debut in 2017 and has appeared in 33 NHL games recording six points. Welinski has 104 total points in 188 career AHL games.

Anderson split this past season in the NHL and AHL and through 53 career games with New Jersey, Anderson has recorded eight goals and five assists. Anderson was originally selected by the Devils in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and spent two years at UMD before going pro.