UWS Athletics Holding Intrasquad Scrimmages for Fall Competition

Both UWS soccer teams, softball, volleyball and baseball are all participating in the Yellowjacket Super Series, letting the athletes get some competition in this fall.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s been a while since we last had college games happening in the Northland and we’ll still be waiting a little longer. Despite that, UWS is making sure their athletes are still able to compete this fall through some friendly competition.

UWS Athletics is currently holding the Yellowjacket Super Series of intrasquad scrimmages. Multiple programs like both soccer teams, softball and volleyball are participating, splitting the programs into two teams and letting them compete against each other.

For men’s soccer, who had their eyes on a fourth straight UMAC title, the scrimmages have helped the team build chemistry and get through the long wait before the season actually starts.

“Keeping our guys kind of mentally dialed in, so having these scrimmages as something to look forward to, I mean it’s something they’re looking forward to all week and you can see it in the way that they train, you can see it on game day like they’re coming with a lot of intensity and they know that their playing time and their ability to get games in is fragile so I think they’ve responded with that gratitude and I think it’s added to that intensity while they’ve been out here,” UWS men’s soccer head coach Joe Mooney said.

Men’s soccer will now start a best-of-three playoff series starting next weekend. To view the schedule for all teams, visit the UWS athletics website.