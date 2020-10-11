‘Boo at the Zoo’ Opens For 2020 Season

DULUTH, Minn.– With Halloween just a few weeks away, a longstanding Halloween tradition at the Lake Superior Zoo opened for another spooky season Saturday.

Boo at the Zoo opened for the season. The zoo was full of kids and parents in different costumes seeing the animals, playing Halloween games, going to trick or treat stations and more.

Due to the pandemic, face masks were a new feature for every costume. This year the event goes for three weekends instead of two for this weekend, next weekend, and September 24 and 25 to give more families a chance to join in on some Halloween fun.

“Almost selling out [Saturday] and we’re filling up for [Sunday] and next weekend already,” said Lake Superior Zoo CEO Haley Cope. “We encourage people to get their tickets soon so they can pick out the time that they want. But we are just so thankful and grateful to have everyone’s support during this time.”

Whether it was their first time or a return trip, kids from around the northland came in to get in the Halloween spirit and enjoy the zoo. One group walking around the zoo said they enjoyed seeing the animals and spending some time together as a family.

And the kids weren’t shy about their favorite part.

“Getting the candy,” said trick-or-treater Charlotte, who was there with her family.

“I think it’s great, especially with everything that’s going on right now,” said Ryan Gaffke, a parent taking his son for his first Boo at the Zoo. “To have this available for something to come for a nice fun outdoor activity,”

Tickets are available online for two hour time slots from 10am to 4pm. Only 125 guests are allowed in each two-hour timeslot to ensure physical distancing.