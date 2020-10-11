Canal Park Staying Busy During Fall Season

DULUTH, Minn.– Canal Park continues to be busy with tourists even as more people stay home during the pandemic.

Both tourists and locals battled the chilly air and strong winds today to walk around the area. One tourist from New Mexico came with his friends in tow to visit Duluth and the North Shore for the first time.

“It’s definitely a different experience. It’s very fun. This lake, we didn’t realize how big they were going to be. For us in the south we have very tiny lakes. Compared to these, they look like oceans,” said Angel Ortiz, a New Mexico Native.

The group says they had a great time along the North Shore and hope to come back again next year.