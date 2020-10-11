Duluth Hockey To Start Collection for Upcoming Gear Exchange

Starting Monday through Oct. 24, you can drop off your used hockey gear outside of the Heritage Center before the exchange on the 24th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Hockey is getting ready for their 2020 gear exchange.

Starting Monday through Oct. 24, you can drop off your used hockey gear outside of the Heritage Center. They’re accepting adult and youth jerseys, helmets, neck guards, shoulder and elbow pads, skates, hockey bags and more.

Duluth hockey will sanitize all gear by the gear exchange on Oct. 24. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Heritage Center parking lot and the gear is free as long as you have confirmation of your player registered to play hockey. For more information, visit the Duluth Hockey website.