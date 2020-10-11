Former Greyhounds Toninato, Forbort Signed By Winnipeg Jets

Toninato and Forbort joins Hermantown natives and former Bulldogs Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg in the Jets system.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a busy weekend for local NHL players and now the Winnipeg Jets are slowly becoming the Duluth Jets. Duluth natives and former Duluth East Greyhounds Dominic Toninato and Derek Forbort have signed to one-year contracts with the Jets.

The former Bulldog forward Toninato has spent time in the pros with both the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers. Last season, he recorded four goals and seven assists in the NHL.

Defenseman Forbort played 20 NHL games last season between Calgary and Los Angeles and recorded one assist. Forbort has played in 275 NHL games and has 47 assists for 53 total points.

Toninato and Forbort joins Hermantown natives and former Bulldog Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg in the Jets system.