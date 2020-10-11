Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Highway in Coleraine

COLERAINE, Minn. – A Bovey man is dead after being hit by a vehicle along Highway 169 at Bay Road in Coleraine Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 1 a.m.

The victim, Michael Marok, 59, was walking in the southbound right driving lane when a 55-year-old man from Grand Rapids struck him with his Ford Fusion — sending the man into a ditch, according to authorities.

The driver and his 28-year-old passenger were not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor for the driver.