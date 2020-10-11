The Haunted Shack Opens for 2020 Season

CARLTON, Minn.– The pandemic isn’t stopping a longtime Northland haunted house from creating screams this Halloween.

This weekend, the Haunted Shack in Carlton opened for its 27th season with some changes.

Masks and temperature checks are required. Smaller groups of people head into the Haunted House at a time and the waiting area is split up into three sections to keep people separated as much as possible.

But that said the fun to get scared enjoy a hayride and some food still remains.

“It’s been a great time. We’ve had a great opening weekend,” said Haunted Shack Head Ghoul Patrick Stojevich. “People are excited to get out and have something to do. It’s an outdoor event and everyone is having a great time.”

The Haunted Shack is open Thursday-Saturday nights until Halloween night. For COVID or weather updates, you can check out their Facebook page.