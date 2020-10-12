Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Boys Soccer Eyeing Section 7A Championship Following First Undefeated Season in Program History

The Lumberjacks claimed their first Lake Superior Conference title in nearly a decade and are aiming for their first section title since 2012. They'll begin the section playoffs on Tuesday at home against Hibbing.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Many things have looked different this fall for high school sports in Minnesota. Despite that, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team hasn’t slowed down a bit. In fact, they’re having a pretty good year; so good that they finished undefeated in the regular season, something that’s never been done before in school history.

“There’s a lot of good teams. We’ve always had this dream of working hard to get to where we are today and it’s really just paid off in the long run,” senior midfielder Spencer Rousseau said.

“First we were happy to have games so we said we’d set our goals. Our first goal was to win the conference title and we accomplished that and also accomplished going undefeated which was another goal,” senior midfielder Logan Dushkin added.

The Lumberjacks have found success on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents this season 73-6 and they hope to rely on that depth in the postseason.

“It’s great to know when we have a start come off the bench, we don’t lose anything, we just can continue on with our game plan and not have a weakness,” head coach Dave Bergan said.

Even though they mostly played section foes this season, the Lumberjacks know that they can’t take anyone lightly in the playoffs.

“It’s never easy to be the king of the mountain because the trick is to stay there. I think it’s just focusing one game at a time, one day at a time. Just cleaning up the little things that we have faltered at,” Bergan said.

“We’re kind of taking the approach of we have two seasons and we’re done with one and now we’ve got to move on, leave that past behind us and start over and prove that we’re the best again,” Rousseau added.

CEC claimed its first Lake Superior Conference title in nearly a decade and are aiming for their first section title since 2012.

“It will definitely mean a lot because it’s something that we’ve been talking about since we made the JV team in eighth grade,” senior midfielder Drake Schramm said.

“It’s going to mean a lot to everyone that’s on the team, myself even, our parents, everyone who comes and supports us,” Dushkin added.

Even without a state tournament, this will still be a Lumberjacks team to remember.

“They’ve shot for the moon and went over it. It’s hard to dispute the accomplishments they’ve made. Beating [Duluth] East for the first time in school history, going undefeated, conference champs. That really shows how well they are as disciplined as soccer players,” Bergan said.

CEC will open the section tournament on Tuesday at home hosting Hibbing. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.