COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn.– Cases of Coronavirus are continuing to rise in Saint Louis County.

After adding more than 100 cases since Friday, public health officials are worried about high rates of community transmission in the county. Adding that when community transmission increases, it can be challenging for cases to go down.

“It’s very difficult to institute prevention and control measures where we can contain an outbreak because the outbreak is in the community,” said St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.

The Minnesota Department Of Health is reporting that three Coronavirus cases have been confirmed connected with the president’s rally to Duluth, two of which are from the same household.

There has also been one case confirmed to be connected with Joe Biden’s visit to Duluth.