Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Food Kitchen Preparing for 2021 Opening

DULUTH, Minn. – Brothers Stephan and Solomon Witherspoon are preparing to open Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Food Kitchen in the Lincoln Park Craft District sometime in 2021.

“We have Doc’s fried chicken, which I make the best chicken in the northern hemisphere. We have cornbread based dressing, which is incredible; we have oven-baked mac and cheese, we have sweet cornbread, we have barbecue beans, we have mashed potatoes, we have all the soul food that anybody could ever want. And we have the sweet potato pie,” Stephan said.

“We want to feed your soul, that’s from our soul to your soul,” Solomon added.

This will be a family business and continue a legacy their father started.

“He had a restaurant in West Duluth called Doc Witherspoon’s Chicken Shack so we want to bring back his recipes and make sure we bring that food back to the community,” Stephan said.

“Our most memorable times have been when we’ve had humongous Thanksgiving dinners, Easter dinners, Christmas dinners, so this is who we are so now we want to give people a piece of who we are,” Solomon added.

Recently, the Witherspoons started working with Tom Hansen who owns Duluth Grill and OMC to help come up with a business plan.

“Tom provided the opportunity for us to live our passion inside and in this life, everyone needs someone to call to help and Tom answered that call for us,” Solomon said.

This has been something the brothers have wanted to do for years but feel the time is right now to get it started.

“We truly believe with everything going on with all of the communities, we really feel our food literally will bring unity to the community and now more than ever, this world needs so much unity it’s unbelievable,” Solomon said.

Bringing the Duluth community together, one meal at a time.

“We love Duluth, we were born and raised here, natives here and so we just want to bring our family to yours and all our welcome to our table,” Stephan said.

“One that’s real with as far as for what we believe in and who we are: it doesn’t matter where you come from, what race you are, what gender you are, you can have a spot at our table every single day, all day long,” Solomon added.