Douglas County has First COVID-19 Related Death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Douglas County Public Health announced on Monday that they have confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

The individual was in their 90’s and was a resident at an assisted living facility in Superior.

“Our hearts go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19,” stated Kathy Ronchi, Douglas County Health Officer. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this loss,” Ronchi added.

Health officials say they will not be releasing any other information about the individual out of respect for the deceased.

As of Monday afternoon, Douglas county reported 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county says about 6% of all individuals tested have been positive and less than 10% of the people tested in Douglas County are over the age of 70.

Douglas County Public Health encourages people to be mindful of whom they may expose to the virus when choosing high-risk activities such as attending large public gatherings. “You may recover but you may be putting others at risk,” stated Ronchi. “If everyone does their part, the number of people who test positive will decrease and our vulnerable people will be safer.”