DTA Temporarily Reduces Bus Routes Due To Driver Shortage

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority will be temporarily reducing its routes starting on Tuesday.

This change is the reflection of a bus driver shortage the company is currently experiencing.

DTA officials say this is due to one of their drivers testing positive for the Coronavirus and four others out for quarantine as a result of contact tracing.

“We hated to do it. The reality is we have people that drive the buses and sometimes they get sick,” said DTA General Manager Phil Pumphrey. “We are sorry we cut the service. We apologize for that. We are doing the best we can to provide the most reliable service with the current implications the pandemic has had on our workforce.”

The DTA representatives say the closing of the DMV during the pandemic prevented them from getting more people certified to drive.

The cutback is affecting about six routes including the new DuLooper and is expected to last through at least Thanksgiving.

For more information about the bus route changes click here.