Duluth East Girls Tennis Top Andover to Advance to Section Finals

The Greyhounds will take on Elk River for the section championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East girls tennis team knocked off Andover 5-2 Monday afternoon in the Section 7AA semi-finals. The Greyhounds will face Elk River Tuesday at the Longview Tennis Courts. Here are the final results:

Singles:

No. 1 – Aili Hietala, Duluth East def. Peyton Hemp, Andover, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 – Cursta Dimberio, Duluth East def. Uyen (Tina) Tran, Andover, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 – Natalie Goetzman, Duluth East def. Ashley Gustafson, Andover, 6-1 , 6-3

No. 4 – Sarah Rectenwald, Duluth East def. Emily Amundson, Andover, 6-3 , 7-6

Doubles:

No. 1 – Adalyn Farber, Andover – Madelynn Jurgenson, Andover def. Ally Johnson, Duluth East – Taran Dimberio, Duluth East, 4-6 , 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 – Jordyn Abyad, Andover – Ella Boerger, Andover def. Sylvie Markham, Duluth East – Gweneth Moe, Duluth East, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 3 – Ella Johnson, Duluth East – Isla Pepelnjak, Duluth East def. Ally Tollakson, Andover – Morghan Locken, Andover, 7-5 , 6-2