Duluth Man Found Guilty of Aiding and Abetting Second-Degree Murder

DULUTH, Minn.-Christopher Boder, 32, of Duluth, has been found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with a 2019 shooting death.

It all happened in September on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West where 33-year-old Timothy Nelson, a father of five, was shot and killed in his vehicle.

Authorities believe the shooting happened after a drug deal and robbery went bad.

Three other defendants still have their cases pending in connection with the death of Nelson.