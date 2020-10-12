First COVID-19 Death Reported in Douglas County

SUPERIOR, Wis.– This afternoon, Douglas County Public Health officials have reported the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The individual was in their 90s and was living in an assisted living residence in Superior. Health officials say the individual developed symptoms and later died in the hospital.

Douglas County Public Health is not releasing the name of the individual or living residence at this time, however that residence is testing all residents and staff to prevent an outbreak.

“We have had a couple other facilities in Douglas County that have had people test positive but unfortunately this is the first one that has resulted in a person’s death,” said Douglas County Public Health Officer Kathy Ronchi.

With more than 600 total cases now in the county, less than 10 percent of positive cases have been from people over the age of 70. Health officials say that number has been growing in recent weeks.