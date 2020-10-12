MDH Links COVID-19 Cases to Trump, Pence, and Biden campaign visits

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting that there are multiple COVID-19 cases linked to recent presidential campaign visits in Minnesota.

A representative with the MDH said that there are three cases linked to the President Trump rally that happened on Sept. 30th in Duluth. Two of those people live in the same home, so the department is not labeling it as an official outbreak at the moment.

There are another three cases linked to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit at the MSP Intercontinental Airport Hotel on Sept. 24th, which the MDH considers an outbreak because all three people live in separate households.

One person who tested positive for COVID-19 linked to Pence’s visit also went to the Trump rally in Duluth on Sept. 30th.

The MDH added that there are four new positive COVID-19 cases tied to President Trump’s rally in Bemidji on Sept. 18th. The total number of positive coronavirus cases from that rally is now at 16. The official added that four of those cases came from people who said they were either at the president’s campaign event or a protest that was held in response to the Trump rally.

There is one COVID-19 case linked to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s event in Duluth on Sept. 18th. There is another case linked to a Biden campaign stop in Brooklyn Park on Sept. 22nd.