Pequot Lakes Wins Second Straight Cross Country Section Championship

Peqout Lakes freshman Calia Chaney finished with the top time of the day.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Freshman Calia Chaney led the way with the top time of the day as the Pequot Lakes cross country team won their second straight Section 7A championship Monday at the Cloquet Country Club.

In the final individual standings, Marshall’s Keegan McAuliffe would finish second, while Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton took home third.

In the final team standings, Proctor came in second and Virginia rounded out the top three. For full results, click here.