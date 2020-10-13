Benedictine Monastery Of Duluth Hosts Jam Sale

DULUTH, Minn. – The sisters of the Benedictine Monastery of Duluth spent the day selling some of their homemade jams and other treats for a fundraiser.

Typically the jams are sold at the monastery’s Christmas Bazaar, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has since been canceled.

The jams are usually a hot ticket item every year at the event.

Instead, this year the sisters decided to sell them outside of the monastery to help fulfill the demand for the popular jams.

“It makes us all feel really great. We do have a good reputation for good pickled beets and jams,” said Sister Teri Spinler. “We know we do a good job and we know people love it. We are just really happy we can make others really happy.”

The sisters also say most of their jams sold within the first hour of opening.

All proceeds will go back to the monastery.