Candy Zip Line Provides Social Distancing Option For Halloween

PROCTOR, Minn. – A father and son from Proctor came up with a creative way to help give neighborhood kids the opportunity to trick or treat while social distancing.

The duo built their very own candy zipline.

It spans from the front of the house to the sidewalk.

On Halloween, the basket attached will get filled with candy and be easily delivered to the neighborhood trick or treaters when they stop by.

The big thing is fun,” said Nick Economos, a homeowner who built a candy zip line with his son. “I think it will make it more fun for them and they can still go around the neighborhood with as little contact as possible.

It took about half of a day for the father and son to complete the project.

If you’d like to stop by on Halloween, the home is located on the 100 block of 1st Street.