Cloquet Man Indicted on Five Counts of First Degree Murder

CLOQUET, Minn. – Charges have been upgraded for a Cloquet man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend along with her son earlier this year on the Fond du Lac reservation.

33-year-old Sheldon Thompson now faces eight total charges including five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of 27-year-old Jackie Defoe and her 20-month old son Kevin.

Thompson had originally been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The first-degree charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison.

Thompson is due back in court tomorrow.