DFD Firefighters Go Through Confidence Training

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters have to be ready for any situation.

The Duluth Fire Department put its team through drills to help keep their skills fresh.

Firefighters from the DFD were put through survival and confidence training.

They practiced different skills including how to call for help if they are ever lost or trapped.

Also, the group went through an obstacle course while wearing blacked-out masks forcing them to learn how to get out relying only on feeling rather than sight.

“When we go to fires its just important we maintain calm and that we are able to work through problems that come up. It’s also important we are comfortable operating the equipment,” said Firefighter Dave Werner.

This particular training was created by the International Association of Firefighters and focuses on line of duty deaths.

The DFD fire captain says the training is a refresher to help protect the lives of their firefighters.

“What can we learn from this? We can practice being better to hopefully prevent more line of duty deaths,” said Fire Captain Dan Smith.

Doing various training sessions come with challenges.

The DFD says many of their programs have had to be conducted by individual regions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The mobile facility used was loaned to the DFD by the Cloquet Fire District to conduct the training.