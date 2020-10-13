Downtown Library to Partially Reopen Oct. 26

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Public Library’s main branch downtown will soon be partially reopening to the public.

Starting on Monday, October 26, the library on West Superior Street will allow people access to the computer center. One hour appointments will need to be made in advance online or over the phone.

City officials say they’re excited to give people more resources and access to technology especially during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that job seekers, young people, anyone who doesn’t have access of their own can find it here at the duluth public library,” said Jim Filby Williams, Director of Property Parks and Libraries Department for the city of Duluth.

The rest of the library will remain off limits to the public for the time being. But you can still get all the books you want through curbside pickup.