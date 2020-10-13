Duluth East Girls Tennis Win First Section Title Since 2016

DULUTH, Minn. – After dropping their first three matches, the Duluth East girls tennis rallied to win the final four to knock off Elk River and win the Section 7AA championship 4-3 Tuesday afternoon at the Longview Tennis Courts.

This is the Greyhounds first section title since 2016. Here are the final results:

#1 singles: Aili Hietala (Duluth East) def. Ava Nelson (Elk River) 6-0, 6-1

#2 singles: Emma Anderson (Elk River) def. Annabelle Humphreys (Duluth East) 6-1, 6-3

#3 singles: Cursta Demberio (Duluth East) def. Kate Perbix (Elk River) 7-5, 6-4

#4 singles: Natalie Goetzman (Duluth East) def. Paige Johnson (Elk River) 7-6, 6-3

#1 doubles: Abby Johnson/Macy Hanson (Elk River) def. Ally Johnson/Taran Demberio (Duluth East) 6-4, 6-1

#2 doubles: Leah Skogquist/Karly Hermanson (Elk River) def. Gwen Moe/Sylvie Markham (Duluth East) 6-2, 6-4

#3 doubles: Ella Johnson/Isla Pepelnjak (Duluth East) def. Delaney Lundquist/Mya Nelson (Elk River) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1