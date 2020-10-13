Firefighters Deliver Dinner to Brighten Day for Young Boy with Leukemia

Firefighters brought spaghetti to first-grader Roman Laakso and his family, thanks to his kindergarten teacher who is married to one of the firefighters.

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of the Duluth Fire Department Monday boosted the spirits of a young boy just starting his battle with Leukemia.

Firefighters delivered dinner to first-grader Roman Laakso and his family, thanks to his kindergarten teacher who is married to one of the firefighters.

Little Roman was diagnosed not long ago, and according to his GoFundMe, the family says that currently 89% of his blood has been taken over by Leukemia.

On Monday a crew with the Quint 8 engine delivered a spaghetti dinner they made themselves.

They said it was extra special to help out this family while they battle a different type of emergency.

“As firefighters we respond and we help in the community all the time it’s not always just about 9-1-1 calls and those emergencies, and I have a chance to meet a family like this,” said Captain Pete Johnson, the kindergarten teacher’s husband.

“It feels great to be able to help this way and not just be called when somebody’s having a terrible day,” he said.

Capt. Johnson’s wife helped the family create a GoFundMe page and a meal train for the family.

The compassion the Duluth community has shown, Roman’s parents said, helps take a load off their shoulders.

“It means a lot for us it’s really helped us to get a handle on it to get a better grip on it and it gives us a lot of strength we really appreciate it,” Roman’s dad Steven Laasko said.

“Thank you Everybody!” said Roman enthusiastically.

As of Monday the GoFundMe has raise more than $3,000 to help with Roman’s treatment and other costs.