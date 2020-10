GNK’s Geno Uhrbom Wins Fourth Straight Section Championship; Pequot Lakes Earn Team Title

Uhrbom is also a two-time state champion, but this year, he won't be able to defend his title.

CLOQUET, Minn. – For the fourth year in a row, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Geno Uhrbom crossed the finish line first in the Section 7A cross country championship at the Cloquet Country Club.

Pequot Lakes was the overall team winner, followed by GNK and Virginia. For full results, click here.