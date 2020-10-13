Great Outdoors: Tourists Enjoying Fall Foliage

Tourists are flocking from all over to see the fall foliage. Some are coming from as far away as California to enjoy the brilliant scenery.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over at Enger Park in Duluth, the hillside is full of unbe-leaf-ably vibrant colors of reds, yellows and bright greens.

“It’s really pretty. It’s very beautiful. We’ve never been up here in the fall so it’s really cool to be up here. It’s like the perfect time to come to,” Chaska Resident, Josh Wiltsie says.

With the drop in temperatures, the trees are fast approaching their peak.

“It’s nice relaxing and quiet.”

“Going during the week I feel like it’s not as crowded so you have time to see the scenery, capture it and take it all in,” Newlywed, Elyssia Tradewell says.

“The contrast is unbelievable just to see trees with all the different colors and falling not saying there’s not trees in California, but out here you see so much property with hill and it’s so beautiful,” California Resident, John Weber says.

And that beauty is something tourists can easily indulge in while also staying socially distant.

“I think its nice to still be able to go outdoors and see beautiful things and explore areas you’ve probably never been to,” Newlywed, Elyssia Tradewell.