Indigenous People’s Day Celebrated in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – People gathered in celebration of Indigenous people’s day at Duluth’s City Hall Plaza on Monday.

The day has been recognized by the city since 2007.

People spoke about how the day is about their relatives who never thought they’d see a city that recognizes and supports a day celebration all Indigenous peoples.

A spokesperson for the Indigenous Commission said the day also reminds people that the Indigenous community is still fighting the issues of oppression and racism.

She also spoke about fighting racism and that all Indigenous people need to feel they belong in city hall to let their voices be heard.

“Our ancestors overcame a whole federal government that said we couldn’t practice these ways of life until we had our religious freedom so we belong in there and that’s Indigenous to walk through those doors to say we belong there and my voice is meant to be heard,” says Babette Sandman, the chair of the Indigenous Commission.

Duluth’s celebration of Indigenous People’s Day comes after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation earlier this week for Columbus Day honoring what he calls the legendary figure of Christopher Columbus.