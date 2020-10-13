Keene Creek Dog Park Undergoing Improvements, Additions

The longstanding Keene Creek dog park off Grand Avenue is getting much-needed drainage issues taken care of, new fencing, a trail connecting nearby parking lots to the park, and access to drinking water for dogs and humans.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is making improvements to a popular dog park in West Duluth as part o the St. Louis River Corridor Initiative.

“There’s been a longstanding lack of investment in the western end on public park infrastructure and the St. Louis Corridor Initiative has tried to level the playing field,” says Jim Shoberg, a senior parks planner at the city of Duluth.

The dog park will open in a couple of weeks.

It will be narrower, but longer and the city is also installing a playground for kids nearby.