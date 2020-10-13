Lake Superior Brewing Co. Could Relocate in Duluth’s Lakeside Neighborhood Under New Ownership

The brewing company has sat idle since December 2019 and the new owners are changing the business model and moving away from Lincoln Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Brewing Co. is coming back to Duluth with new owners, a new vision, and a new location in the Lakeside neighborhood.

“It’s one of the oldest breweries in Minnesota we’re hoping to preserve the legacy of everything that it’s been but kind of reinvent it,” says new co-owner Sarah Maxim.

Sarah and Seth Maxim have a combined 30 years of work in the hospitality, restaurant, and brewing business and say they are ready for this new venture.

“We’re up for the challenge we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us but we are up for the challenge,” says Sarah.

The Maxims are a husband and wife duo who both grew up in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth.

Lakeside was famously dry for decades until the city council changed that and a couple of liquor stores opened up in recent years.

The new brewery is planned for the former Xcel Xercise and Sun City Tanning center on the 5300 block of East Superior Street.

The couple hopes to give the neighborhood a place people can call their own.

“We want to have a place that is a community place that family anybody tourist people can come and make really good beer, have some food, and must be a community local spot,” says Sarah.

They plan on continuing with some of the old favorites such as the popular Kayak Kolsch, but are excited to branch out with new types of beer.

Seth Maxim is the former head brewer of Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub and is excited to get the brewery started.

“Production versus a brewpub is different you can do a lot more styles when you do a brewpub you can do a lot more creative and you can experience with your flavors and things,” says Seth.

Though the pandemic continues, the Maxims hope to use this time to develop their new business.

“This is a good time to be doing the busywork of build-out and downsizing and rebuilding and things like that os we don’t know what the next six months or a year looks like but we have plenty of work to do in the meantime,” says Sarah.

The new owners who are entrepreneurs in their thirties say they’ve been saving up for this for some time and can’t wait to make it a reality in their home neighborhood.

The brewpub is planned to have a restaurant along with outdoor seating and even an apartment that will be a vacation rental.

“We don’t want to be too big we really just want to make good food, brew delicious food, brew good beer and pay our bills this is a family endeavor and a dream of ours,” says Sarah.

The Maxims hope to open the brewpub in spring or summer of 2021.

They are also trying to sell some of the old brewing equipment and merchandise and are even selling off some tanning beds and good from the new space they are set to move into.

Their fundraising page where some of these goods can be bought is here.