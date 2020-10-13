OMC Cookbook Ready to Roll Out

The book has almost all of OMC's menu items including how to make its dry rubs and sauces.

DULUTH, Minn. – Barbecue restaurant OMC Smokehouse located in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is getting its own cookbook this week.

The book has almost all of OMC’s menu items including how to make its dry rubs and sauces.

Barbecue lovers can purchase their own copy at the restaurant, bookstores, and at the launch party at Ursa Minor starting this Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m.

OMC owner Tom Hanson hopes the cookbook will add to people’s interest in making barbeque at home.

“We think it’ll generate great interest in the cooking world and in the food industry. We love sharing, we are in the service business, we are in the hospitality business and people are asking all the time for recipes so it’s really a token of people’s visit that they can take with them,” says Hanson.

The cookbook was funded by more than one thousand preorders raising more than $60,000 half of which was used to support other local businesses in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.