Prep Volleyball: Proctor Wins Home Opener; Grand Rapids, Cloquet Pick Up Road Wins

The Rails were winners at home, while the Thunderhawks and the Lumberjacks picked road wins.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In their first home game of the season, the Proctor volleyball team needed five sets to take down Duluth Denfeld 3-2 Tuesday night.

In other volleyball action, Grand Rapids got the road sweep over Duluth Marshall 3-0 and Cloquet knocked off Duluth East 3-1.