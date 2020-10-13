School Board Approves Potential Future Sale of Historic Old Central Building H.S.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to move forward with the potential sale of the Historic Old Central High School building in downtown Duluth.

The vote allows the district to enter into a final purchase agreement with a potential buyer down the road.

“A purchase agreement allows a buyer to conduct due diligence prior to closing on a property. Due to the complexity of historic credits, opportunity zone credits and other local or regional financing options, the due diligence period could take up to a year to finalize. There would be points in the process where decisions to continue or end the agreement can happen by both the buyer and the school district,” the district said in a press release Tuesday night.

The vote comes as the district is facing nearly $50 million in maintenance needs for the aging building.

“This is an exciting development in the history of HOCHS and for our downtown Duluth,” said Jill Lofald, board chairperson. “It will allow new life to be breathed into this building and provides opportunity for the district to focus resources on education and the needs of Duluth children and families.”

District administration will continue to collaborate on plans for the possible relocation of all staff and programs currently housed in Historic Central if a sale were to happen, according to the district.