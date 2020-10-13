State of Minnesota Easing Visitation Restrictions on Care Homes

These restrictions have previously prevented family members from visiting their loved ones who are staying in places like assisted living homes.

DULUTH, Minn. – The state of Minnesota announced the easing of COVID-19 visitation restrictions for senior care homes.

In March, at the onset of COVID-19, care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities were closed to nearly all visitors to help protect those inside.

Now, with the easing of restrictions, residents will be able to reconnect with loved ones they haven’t been able to see.

The state announced that the new guidance goes into effect on Saturday.

Facilities that haven to had known COVID-19 exposure in the previous 14 days and when the infection rate in the county is under 10 percent, visitation must be allowed.

Currently, there are only two counties in southern Minnesota which are above that 10 percent threshold.

The state still recommends that facilities limit the number of visitors residents can have at once and the duration of indoor visits.

“In the past months we talked about the importance of balancing covid-19 safety and visitation restrictions with the wellbeing of residents in longterm care and other residential settings is an urgent priority for Minnesota We know that social isolation because of COVID-19 visitor restrictions is a significant concern,” says Kris Ehresmann, the director of the infectious disease division at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota is currently ranked 40th in the nation for COVID-19 cases among care home residents, with some of the lowest cases per resident at 100.9 per 1000.

The state also continued to stress that visitors at care facilities must take proper precautions such as mask-wearing to help protect people’s more vulnerable loved ones.