Wisconsin to Open Alternate Care Facility Wednesday as Cases Increase

MADISON, Wis.– Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is also speaks out as his state sees a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases.

The state is now opening up additional resources to take the load off healthcare providers.

They will begin accepting patients at their alternate care facility Wednesday at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee. Health officials can bring in up to 50 people tomorrow and will scale up capacity if needed as the site can hold up to 500 patients when at max capacity.

The facility will only be for COVID-19 patients who are showing mild symptoms and are close to being discharged.

Evers says the site is needed a great deal.

“We have got to get to get this virus under control and flatten the curve to prevent our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed,” said Evers.

Currently there are more than 150,000 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as Douglas County reports 600 cases with its first death coming yesterday.