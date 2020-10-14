Ecolibrium3 Starts New Program Helping Low-Income Families Address Energy Effiency

DULUTH, Minn. – Ecolibrium3 has started a new program to help homeowners in low-income communities address energy efficiency in their homes.

Homeowners can sign up for virtually energy efficiency audits.

These audits will analyze a house’s energy usage and help give recommendations on ways to make improvements.

This can also help estimate some of the savings homeowners can get by making these changes, which may be helpful during these trying times.

“Any homeowner can save money on their energy bills and we know that with Duluth cold winters. Those can be quite high,” said AmeriCorp Program Coordinator for Ecolibrium 3 Luca Giese. “We really want to focus on those lower-income households that face sometimes the highest energy burden.

Ecolibrium3 also provides weatherization assistance to income-qualified households.

