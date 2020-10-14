Hartley Pie Fundraiser Begins

The Hartley Nature Center has kicked off its annual pie sale fundraiser.

Pies from the sale are from Betty’s in Two Harbors and proceeds from the sale will go to the center’s preschool needs.

This year, some of the proceeds will go to a winter tent to act as an extra learning space, especially during these uncertain times.

“It’s marvelous to do a fundraiser that’s locally based, that has a nostalgic connection for lots of families in the area,” said Kaitlin Erpestad, the preschool director at Hartley Nature Center. “It feels good on a variety of levels and especially important at this time of COVID to help a local business survive as well as help our nature center.”

For the last two years, the center has sold 700 pies for each year. For more information on how to order a pie, contact the center at 218-724-6735.