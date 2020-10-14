Joint Effort Provides Food Assistance For The Fond Du Lac Reservation

"As a community member, I can imagine they are feeling a bit of a relief," said FDL Communications Director Rita Aspinwall.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Food insecurity is becoming a big concern for many people in communities across the Northland.

A joint partnership between the Fond Du Lac Reservation and the Second Harvest Food Bank is helping address the need in that community.

hundreds of people in their cars lined up in the parking lot of the Fond Du Lac Headstart building waiting to receive a box of food.

This opportunity comes at a time when many on the reservation may be continuing to feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are people all over the place struggling right now with getting enough food and being able to pay their bills. Especially as we get into the colder months, things are getting a bit tighter,” said Katie Bull, the food resource developer and program coordinator for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The strong demand for food is what brought the Fond Du Lac reservation and the Second Harvest Food Bank together to fill the void with this food distribution.

“We just know as there are people in Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland, Superior and all over our region are hungry. There are people hungry and in need of food at the Fond Du Lac Reservation also.

Volunteers packed the cars with boxes filled with a variety of items including milk, fruits, and vegetables.

While it may be difficult to know exactly how those on the receiving end are feeling, reservation officials say they hope this food distribution gives them comfort.

Seeing so many people in need brings up other feelings for those at the Fond Du Lac reservation,

but helping out their own is what they stand for.

“It is bittersweet, but providing these opportunities is what Fond Du Lac really cares about and it’s a priority for us,” said Aspinwall.

Within the first hour, about 400 households had been served.

A total of 1,200 boxes were available to be given away.

Any left over will stay at the Fon Du Lac reservation for others who may need food assistance.