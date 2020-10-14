Level 3 Offender Located After Tip From Public

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A Level 3 predatory offender has been located and taken into custody thanks to a tip from the public.

In a Wednesday press release, the Minnesota Department of Corrections asked for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Royce Anthony Drift who was wanted for violations of the conditions of his supervised release.

Drift had been listed as fugitive status since October 2 when he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and left a halfway house in Duluth.

Drift has a criminal history that includes sexual assault, assault, using weapons, and false imprisonment.

Thanks to a tip from the public Drift was located and taken into custody in Virginia by the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.