Liila Boutique Opens Own Storefront

DULUTH, Minn. – A local women’s boutique has landed a permanent location in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

Liila Boutique on the 1900 block of West Superior Street one year ago opened in a studio space inside the Duluth Folk School.

That location was supposed to be temporary but they ended up staying longer than intended due to construction issues and the pandemic.

Now the boutique can be found right next door in their own storefront.

“The Lincoln Park Craft District has had a great, they’ve built up lots of restaurants, lots of breweries, and that’s been great, but being able to add to the shopping scene is kind of a nice way to keep people in the neighborhood,” said Amanda Rolfe, the owner of Liila Boutique.

The boutique will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday.