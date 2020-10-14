MN National Guard Called to Assist 2 Nursing Homes Battling COVID-19 Outbreaks

HIBBING, Minn. – The Minnesota National Guard has been called to assist two Minnesota nursing homes battling coronavirus outbreaks amongst staff and residents.

According to recent reports, one of the facilities is located in Austin and the other is located in Hibbing.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the Guard was called to help the Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing and Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin due to staffing shortages at the locations.

Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center says they have had 38 residents and 27 staff members test positive for COVID-19 and nine residents have passed away since the start of the outbreak.

Additionally, six residents have been able to move out of the COVID-19 unit.

The Sacred Heart Care Center says they have had 10 residents and nine staff members test positive for COVID-19 at the facility and there have been two reported deaths.