Prep Soccer: Duluth East Boys Advance to Section Semi-Finals; Girls Season Ends

DULUTH, Minn. – In the opening round of the Section 7AA playoffs, the Duluth East boys soccer team held on for the 4-3 win over Anoka Wednesday night at Ordean Stadium.

Jack Mitchell, David Wallerstein, Jackson DesCombaz and Aiden Olson all scored for the Greyhounds, who will face Andover Monday in the section semi-finals.

As for the girls, they fall to the Tornadoes 2-1. Molly Henderson would score the lone goal for the Greyhounds.