Small Business Administration Offers Help to Local Business Community

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues, many businesses continue to struggle to draw customers back in and earlier today, and an administrator from the U.S. Small Business Administration stopped at some of those businesses to learn more about the issues they face.

Small business can be considered the backbone of the American economy and the vast majority of jobs are connected to them, which is why meetings like these are essential to the growth of local stores and restaurants.

“The part of making it through this pandemic is really about collaboration and your network and I feel like a lot of small businesses just starting out could really be struggling,” said Tom Hanson, the co-owner of OMC Smokehouse. “I think knowing that there are resources and knowing to activate those resources are just a key component to being in business.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator came to places like OMC Smokehouse to share with them all the resources that are available in the community like the Northland Foundation and Entrepreneur Fund.

Tom Hanson of OMC Smokehouse and Duluth Grill says it’s all about utilizing your resources and making strong connections, which can help with the ongoing challenges small business owners face.

“As soon as you get over one hurdle in small business, you think you got over the hurdle and you did but you just ran into another hurdle,” said Hanson. “So it’s a continuation of just problem-solving.”

Administrator Rob Scott tells us his organization is also willing to help with funding whether it be through grants or even getting business’ loans.

“They can one get advice, two, get access to capital, access to capital is primarily what the SBA does through the lending community,” said Scott. “We help guarantee the loans.”

For those who are small business owners or who want to start a business, there are offices in Minneapolis if you have any questions or concerns about the resources they provide. There are also webinars people can attend about the concerns small business owners may have.