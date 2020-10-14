Tavern League of Wisconsin Files Lawsuit in Response to Gov. Evers’s Order Limiting People in Indoor Spaces

The Democratic governor's order issued last week, which has been subsequently blocked by a Wisconsin judge, limited the number of customers in many indoor establishments to 25 percent capacity until November 6.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Tavern League of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit in response to Governor Tony Evers’s order limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants, and other indoor spaces.

A Sawyer county circuit judge temporarily blocked the order.

The Governor’s spokesperson says the ruling will be challenged.

This comes after the Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against the Governor’s order on Tuesday.

The president of the Tavern League released a statement on social media saying bars, restaurants, and even supper clubs could very well go out of business under tighter restrictions than they are already dealing with.

At Izzy’s BBQ in Superior, owner Izzy tells Fox 21 he’s luckier than others because his bar on Tower Avenue is fairly spread out.

He says he supports the Tavern League’s position bus says there is a fine line between keeping business open and keeping people safe.

“I’m glad that they did say something because it’s really hard to make a living when you’re self-employed and the only way you can make a living is if people come in,” says Isadore Turner, the owner of Izzy’s BBQ.

The judge who blocked Evers’ order has set another court date for Monday to review the matter.