UMD to Host 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

This is the fourth time the Bulldogs will host the tournament and the second time it will be held at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NCAA announced Wednesday that UMD will be hosting the 2023 NCAA Women’s Hockey Frozen Four.

This is the fourth time the Bulldogs will host the tournament and the second time it will be held at Amsoil Arena. It’s been a good luck charm for the program as well, winning the national championship at the DECC in 2003 and 2008 as the host school.

In a press release, UMD athletic director Josh Berlo says, “This is a credit to our women’s hockey program, our great university, our strong community and the first class facility that is Amsoil Arena.”