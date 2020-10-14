Update: Ely Stabbing Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

ELY, Minn. – The Ely Police Department announced on Tuesday that the 16-year-old suspect arrested earlier this month for assaulting and stabbing a 13-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder.

Authorities say, Michael William Haapala, 16, is currently being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth and is charged with second-degree attempted murder.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to the area of 800 Miners Drive on October 8 on a medical call after a hiker called 911 to report that someone appeared to have fallen down a ravine near Miners Lake.

When police and medical personnel arrived at the scene they found a 13-year-old male with a leg injury and what appeared to be stab wounds.

Authorities say the teen was initially confused about what happened but was eventually able to tell medical personnel that he was assaulted.

The boy was transported to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital and was later transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

The victim remains hospitalized and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on October 20.