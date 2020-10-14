Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, October 14

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 115,943 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 29 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,180 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,383,527 tests have been completed to date.

There are 103,830 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 8,585 patients have required hospitalization and 2,346 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 355 – 1 death

Cook: 8

Itasca: 597– 16 deaths

Koochiching: 147 – 4 death

Lake: 90

St. Louis: 2,348 – 55 deaths

Ashland: 204 – 3 death

Bayfield: 156 – 1 death

Douglas: 639 – 1 death

Iron: 156 – 1 death

Sawyer: 288 – 1 death

Gogebic: 182 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 155,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,508 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

