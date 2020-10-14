Wisconsin Judge Blocks Governor’s Order Limiting Capacity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants, and other indoor places, a move that comes as the state breaks records for new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued on Tuesday. Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday.

The Democratic governor’s order, issued last week, limited the number of customers in any indoor establishment to 25% of capacity. Evers said he was making the move to curb the spread of the virus as it spikes in Wisconsin. The state was opening a field hospital near Milwaukee on Wednesday to handle an overflow of patients from hospitals that hit a record-high number of COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.

The Tavern League, the lobbying group for the state’s powerful bars and taverns, argued in its lawsuit that the order amounted to “de facto closure.”