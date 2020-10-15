Birkebeiner Announces COVID-19 Guidelines for 2021 Race

HAYWARD, Wis.– The pandemic has put doubt into the status of many big events but one top Northland event is still gearing up for their next run.

The Birkebeiner Ski Race is scheduled for February 2021. Thursday, race organizers laid out their COVID-19 guiltiness.

Bib pick-ups will be drive through this year. Instructions for the race will be given through the radio to keep everyone in their cars. Masks will be worn in all common areas with extra sanitation stations and racers will start in waves six feet apart.

“It’s such a different experience,” said most people come to events, they look forward to gathering shoulder to shoulder with people and really hanging out and now that experience is a little different,” said Executive Director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Ben Popp.

The announcement bring the 2021 Birkie once step closer to a reality. The Hayward Chamber of Commerce says they’re grateful for all of the effort from race officials giving businesses in town clarity on how the week will go to help everyone prepare for a Birkie like no other.

“It’s at a time that we are a winter wonderland. We’ve got great snow here but it’s very very important time. It’s such an influx of folks normally that it impacts so many businesses in so many ways,” said Chris Ruckdaschel, Executive Director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce.

Birkie organizers also say there is a virtual option for those who don’t feel comfortable racing right at the event.