Cold Weather Rule Provides Assistance in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule is now in place. It provides extra protection for residential customers of Minnesota Power.

Along with the cold weather, COVID-19 has caused many customers to have difficulties, especially when it comes to paying off their energy bills.

The Cold Weather Rule protects customers from service disconnection but only if they have a monthly payment plan set up.

“We already had a set of protections in place for customers who may have a hard time paying their bill and the cold weather rule is another layer of protection, another layer of help and resource for our customers,” said Amy Rutledge, the manager of corporate communications at Minnesota Power.

Customers’ payment plans with Minnesota Power are based on financial circumstances. Protections under the Cold Weather Rule also include waiving late payment charges, and waiving reconnection fees for customers who had been disconnected for nonpayment in the past.

“People use electricity as a primary heating source or it can affect their heating source, and so certainly we don’t want people to be without power, without heat during the winter months,” said Rutledge.

Officials from Minnesota Power also say to be aware of scammers who call you and demand immediate payment.

Do not give out credit or debit account numbers to callers because the company would not ask for that information over the phone.